Ethiopia's cabinet has approved the lifting of a six-month state of emergency ahead of its expiration in light of changing security conditions in the country.

"Now we have reached a stage where threats can be neutralised through regular law enforcement mechanisms," the statement from the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

The cabinet's decision was sent to parliament for its approval.

Ethiopia declared the state of emergency in November after forces from the northern region of Tigray said they had gained territory and were considering marching on the capital Addis Ababa.

The government said last month the army was clearing the Tigrayan forces from the northern Amhara and Afar regions, dismissing Tigrayan statements that their forces were retreating voluntarily to create an "opening for peace".

