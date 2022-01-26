WORLD
3 MIN READ
Coalition-backed Yemen forces recapture Marib in setback for Houthi rebels
Fighting also raged between Yemen's government forces and the Houthis elsewhere including in the provinces of Jawf and Taiz, military officials say.
Coalition-backed Yemen forces recapture Marib in setback for Houthi rebels
The Giants posted footage purportedly showing their forces roaming through what they said was the centre of Harib. / AFP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
January 26, 2022

Forces of Yemen’s internationally recognised government and their United Arab Emirates-backed allies have swept through a strategic central province, forcing Houthi rebels out of its second largest district.

Government forces and the Giants retook the district of Harib and its centre south of Marib city on Wednesday after nearly two weeks of fighting, pushing their way to the nearby district of Juba, said Brig Abdou Megali, a military spokesperson. 

The Houthis had taken the two districts last year, part of their offensive on Marib.

Fighting also raged between government forces and the Houthis elsewhere including in the provinces of Jawf and Taiz, he added.

The Giants posted footage purportedly showing their forces roaming through what they said was the centre of Harib. 

Other footage showed fighters on armoured vehicles speeding in what they said were mountainous areas overlooking the district.

Two other military officials from inside the coalition also said the district had been taken. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to media.

READ MORE: Yemen's Houthi rebels 'lose' Harib district to UAE-backed militia

Battlefield setbacks

RECOMMENDED

The development in Marib province is another setback for the Iranian-backed Houthis, who for a year attempted to take control of the oil-rich province. 

Their offensive crumbled when the UAE-backed Giants Brigades helped reclaim the nearby Shabwa province earlier this month before advancing in Marib under air cover from the Saudi-led coalition.

In a decree for local authorities, Marib’s provincial governor Sheikh Sultan al Aradah ordered the restoration of all services in the district, which he said the Houthis disrupted when they took it in September.

Houthi spokespersons did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The recent escalation of ground fighting has coincided with intense Houthi cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as heavy coalition air strikes on the rebel-held Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

The Houthi military media reported dozens of coalition air strikes on Sanaa and elsewhere in Yemen over the past 24 hours. The rebels said there were at least 20 air strikes overnight on Sanaa alone.

The ongoing battlefield setbacks prompted Brig Yahai Sarei, a Houthi military spokesperson, to threaten further attacks on the UAE.

READ MORE: Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted in UAE, Saudi Arabia

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant