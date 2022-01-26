WORLD
3 MIN READ
More workers die of wounds from Kuwait oil refinery fire
After two critically injured workers dying, the death toll from Kuwait fire has increased to four, the country National Petroleum Company said.
More workers die of wounds from Kuwait oil refinery fire
The state-owned company said that two of the critically injured workers have since died in the hospital while receiving treatment, raising the death toll to four. / AFP
By Alican Tekingunduz
January 26, 2022

The death toll from a fire at a major oil refinery in Kuwait has been raised to four after two critically injured workers died of their wounds, the Kuwait National Petroleum Company said in a statement.

The fire, which erupted January 14 during maintenance work at the Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery, initially killed two Asian workers, whose bodies were found on site, and had left five others in critical condition.

The state-owned company said that two of the critically injured workers have since died in the hospital while receiving treatment, raising the death toll to four.

The company’s top executive issued a statement in the days after the blaze saying such incidents, while “very painful for us,” are “very likely in a complex industry.”

Kuwait’s Oil Minister Mohammed al-Fares and other top executives of the state-owned oil company visited the refinery immediately after the fire. They were seen fist-bumping members of the fire brigade and standing in front of the site of the blast for photos that were shared by the Kuwait National Petroleum Company’s Twitter account.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Deadly fire erupts at Kuwait's largest refinery unit

It was the second fire in a month at the site. A smaller fire erupted last week at separate petrochemical line run by the company, though no injuries were reported in that blaze.

The Mina al-Ahmadi refinery was built to handle 25,000 barrels of oil a day to supply Kuwait’s domestic market primarily with gasoline and diesel. The facility recently underwent an expansion to reduce its emissions and boost capacity to 346,000 barrels a day.

Kuwait, a nation home to 4.1 million people, has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves.

READ MORE: OPEC picks Kuwait oil executive as top diplomat

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant