At least 200 people are reported to have been killed in clashes between the YPG and Daesh militants after an attack – the biggest since the fall of the “caliphate” three years ago – on the notorious Gweiran Prison in Syria’s Hasakah. YPG sources have announced that they have secured the prison, which they were able to do thanks to US support. However, unless the US addresses the root causes of the problem, the Daesh threat will continue to grow.

For three years, Daesh militants conducted attacks against the Assad regime in the Syrian desert using guerrilla tactics, targeted Iraqi security forces, and engaged in sabotage acts against the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation.

But the latest attack is a new strategy. Daesh cells conducted a car bomb attack close to Gweiran Prison where approximately 5,000 Daesh militants, including high-ranking members, are imprisoned. Inmates started to riot as the car bomb went off, indicating the operation of a working communication channel. More than 100 Daesh militants launched an attack against YPG militants outside of the prison, while imprisoned Daesh members took control of the prison’s northern sector.

After its initial success, Daesh published videos from inside the prison showing that they had captured some prison guards. Moreover, Daesh militants gained control of the section where around 700 hundred children and teenagers were imprisoned by the YPG. Why these children are kept inside this prison compound in the first place remains a mystery. The public did not know about these children imprisoned by the YPG until Daesh started using them as human shields.

With these developments, civilians in the neighbourhood fled their homes. The YPG deployed reinforcements to the area, the US conducted airstrikes against Daesh militants and provided ground troops. Thanks to this aid, the YPG said it was able to catch hundreds of members that tried to flee from the prison, and moved them to another prison next to the Turkish border in Qamishli.

Outstanding questions

Before Daesh proclaimed its alleged caliphate, it had organised several prison breaks in Iraq, and in all of them Daesh bribed some people on the inside to aid in the attack. After relative calm is established, an investigation should be launched into if anyone inside the YPG cooperated with Daesh.

This incident was brought under control with US aid, including helicopters, fighter jets, and US Special Forces. Yet several questions still need to be answered.

How is it that so many Daesh cells have infiltrated Hasakah without anyone noticing? How did imprisoned Daesh members communicate with the cells? Why are children imprisoned next to the biggest Daesh prison in Syria? How has Daesh become emboldened to conduct such a major attack?