WORLD
2 MIN READ
Explosion damages offices, stores in Athens
A powerful explosion hit in Greek capital Athens damaging an office block and smashing nearby storefronts as one person reportedly injured.
Explosion damages offices, stores in Athens
It was not immediately clear what triggered the blast or the fire, officials said.
By Alican Tekingunduz
January 26, 2022

One person was injured and several buildings were extensively damaged by an explosion in central Athens that led to a fire early, officials and witnesses said.

One person who suffered burns was taken to hospital, Giorgos Mathiopoulos, the head of workers at the National Centre for Emergency Care, told Skai TV on Wednesday.

The pre-dawn blast occurred 200 metres from the ancient Temple of Olympian Zeus on the busy Syngrou Avenue.

Debris littered the street a day after a severe snowstorm swept the capital disrupting traffic and stranding thousands of people. 

At least 18 firefighters used seven engines to battle a blaze at one buildings and have nearly brought it under control, the fire brigade said.

READ MORE:Thousands evacuated in Greece as fires continue to rage

RECOMMENDED

As dawn broke, they forced their way into damaged stores to free several people trapped inside.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the blast or the fire, officials said.

"We have a fire, there was a blast before that," said a fire brigade commander at the scene

Traffic was halted in the area.

READ MORE: In Pictures: Forest fires swallow the Attica region of Greece

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant