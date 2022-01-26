The US State Department has approved two major military equipment sales to Egypt of transport aircraft and radar systems, despite ongoing concerns in Washington over Cairo's human rights record.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency on Tuesday said the sale, still not finalised, "will improve Egypt's capability to meet current and future threats by providing airlift support for its forces by moving supplies, equipment, and people."

The aircraft can also be used for maritime patrol and rescue missions, it added.

The sale of 12 C-130 J Super Hercules transports and accompanying equipment is worth $2.2 billion.

In a second deal, Egypt can buy ground-based air defence systems worth $355 million to help it fend off air threats.

The deals come despite ongoing unease in Washington over Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi's tough treatment of political opponents, with rights groups estimating that Egypt holds about 60,000 political prisoners.

'Keep the freeze on aid'