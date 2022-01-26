Oil prices have declined as investors await the US Federal Reserve's latest interest rate policy decision.

International benchmark Brent crude was trading at $86.80 per barrel at 0540 GMT for a 0.44 percent decrease after closing the previous session at $87.18 a barrel, early Wednesday.

American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at $85.24 per barrel at the same time for a 0.42 percent fall after trade in the previous session ended at $85.60 a barrel.

US Federal Open Market Committee members will vote on setting interest rates later in the day. Investors will closely watch the decision as short-term interest rates are the primary factor in currency valuation and impact the global oil trade.