US, Qatar to hold energy talks amid fear Russia may plug gas supply to EU
Visiting Qatar Emir Tamim and US President Biden will discuss a range of issues, White House says, amid concerns about Moscow's gas supplies to Europe in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's visit, first since Joe Biden took office, comes as US discusses with energy-rich states a potential diversion of supplies to EU if Russia enters Ukraine. / AFP
January 26, 2022

Qatar's emir will hold talks with the US president at the White House on January 31 on a range of issues that will include global energy security, the White House has said, amid concerns about gas supplies to Europe from Russia.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's visit, the first since Biden took office last year, comes as Washington discusses with energy-producing states and firms a potential diversion of supplies to Europe if Russia invades Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the matter with the foreign minister of Qatar, a top liquefied natural gas producer, in a phone call on Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter who requested anonymity.

Tamim's meeting with Biden at the White House will provide the leaders with an opportunity to discuss "ensuring the stability of global energy supplies," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Tuesday.

Other issues will include "promoting security and prosperity in the Gulf and the broader Middle East region" and "supporting the people of Afghanistan," she said.

Alternate gas sources 

Washington is concerned that Russia, which has massed more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, could invade its neighbour, triggering US and European sanctions that would prompt the Kremlin to halt deliveries of Russian gas to Europe.

Global gas supplies are already tight and Qatar energy's shipments are locked into long-term supply contracts which the company cannot easily break.

Tamim's visit aims to build on relations with Washington that have strengthened since Doha hosted talks that led to the 2020 deal for the US troop pullout from Afghanistan.

The small Gulf emirate played a pivotal role in evacuation operations during the chaotic final US withdrawal in August and has become the US diplomatic representative in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Tamim and Biden are expected to discuss efforts by global powers to salvage the 2015 nuclear pact with Iran, with which Doha has ties, and efforts to end Yemen's civil war, two knowledgeable sources said.

Air freighter new deal

The emir's visit also comes amid a spiralling row between Qatar Airways and Europe's Airbus, a rival of US planemaker Boeing.

Airbus revoked a Qatar Airways order for jetliners after the Qatari airline sued the planemaker for more than $600 million over paint and surface flaws the airline says forced it to ground 21 A350 jets.

Qatar Airways has excluded Airbus from talks to buy new cargo planes and has said it is considering an attractive offer from Boeing to launch a proposed freighter version of its 777X.

A deal to renew Qatar's fleet of some 34 freighters with the new 777X model could come as early as next week when Tamim visits Washington, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday while cautioning talks had not yet been finalised.

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker has publicly indicated he is willing to look at buying as many as 50 freighters, with the larger number expected to include options.

Both companies declined to comment.

SOURCE:Reuters
