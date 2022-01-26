Qatar's emir will hold talks with the US president at the White House on January 31 on a range of issues that will include global energy security, the White House has said, amid concerns about gas supplies to Europe from Russia.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's visit, the first since Biden took office last year, comes as Washington discusses with energy-producing states and firms a potential diversion of supplies to Europe if Russia invades Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the matter with the foreign minister of Qatar, a top liquefied natural gas producer, in a phone call on Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter who requested anonymity.

Tamim's meeting with Biden at the White House will provide the leaders with an opportunity to discuss "ensuring the stability of global energy supplies," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Tuesday.

Other issues will include "promoting security and prosperity in the Gulf and the broader Middle East region" and "supporting the people of Afghanistan," she said.

Alternate gas sources

Washington is concerned that Russia, which has massed more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, could invade its neighbour, triggering US and European sanctions that would prompt the Kremlin to halt deliveries of Russian gas to Europe.

Global gas supplies are already tight and Qatar energy's shipments are locked into long-term supply contracts which the company cannot easily break.

Tamim's visit aims to build on relations with Washington that have strengthened since Doha hosted talks that led to the 2020 deal for the US troop pullout from Afghanistan.