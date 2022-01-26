Fears are growing for hundreds of children in a Syrian prison seized by Daesh terror group inmates, after six days of clashes with US-backed YPG terrorists seeking to regain control of the facility, the United Nations children's agency has said.

"Every day counts. It's very hard to even imagine what atrocities these children are witnessing," Juliette Touma, UNICEF's Middle East and North Africa regional advocacy and communications head, told Reuters news agency on Tuesday.

"The children's lives are at immediate risk," Touma said.

About 850 children are caught in the crossfire as YPG militants aided by US troops attempt to storm the prison in Hasaka city after it was seized by Daesh terrorists last Thursday, leaving dozens dead.

YPG is the Syrian branch of PKK terrorist organisation that has attacked Turkey for almost 40 years and forms the backbone of Washington-allied so-called Syrian Democratic Forces or SDF.

Dozens of Daesh members escaped into the surrounding area in the attack, which included detonating a car bomb near the prison gates, while other inmates took over part of the facility.

UN seeks safe passage for civilians

YPG terrorists say the death tally now stands at around 200 inmates and 27 of its militants, while over 550 Daesh members have surrendered. Clashes continue in some buildings.