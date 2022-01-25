WORLD
3 MIN READ
Norway willing to trade aid for human rights concessions from Taliban
Norway will press the Taliban delegation with demands including the probability of delivering humanitarian aid directly to the Afghan people and for human rights to be respected.
Norway willing to trade aid for human rights concessions from Taliban
The last day of talks between the Taliban and Western diplomats has begun in Oslo with a bilateral meeting with Norwegian government officials focused largely on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. / AP
By Merve Ayşe Kızılaslan
January 25, 2022

Norway has said it will present "tangible demands" in exchange for aid during talks with the Taliban in Oslo, on the last day of the group's first visit to Europe since returning to power in Afghanistan.

The demands include the possibility of providing humanitarian aid directly to the Afghan people and for human rights to be respected, reported the Norwegian news agency (NTB) on Tuesday.

"We are going to place tangible demands that we can follow up on and see if they have been met", Norwegian state secretary Henrik Thune told NTB.

Norway will call for Afghan women's rights to be respected in particular, as women are still largely excluded from public-sector employment and most secondary schools for girls remain closed.

They were also expected to raise the plight of two women activists who went missing in Kabul last week after taking part in a demonstration. 

The Taliban have denied responsibility, claiming to have modernised.

READ MORE:Taliban, Afghan civil society 'break the ice' in Norway

RECOMMENDED

Unblocking financial aid

A spokesman for the Taliban Foreign Ministry said the delegation also held bilateral talks on Tuesday with a senior French Foreign Ministry official, Bertrand Lotholary, and EU special representative Tomas Niklasson.

They view this week's meetings – held behind closed doors in a hotel near Oslo – as a step toward international recognition and the unblocking of financial aid.

"Norway providing us this opportunity is an achievement in itself because we shared the stage with the world," Foreign Minister Muttaqi said on Monday after talks with the United States, the European Union, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Norway.

No country has yet recognised the group, and Norway has insisted the talks do "not represent a legitimisation or recognition of the Taliban".

"We cannot save lives unless all the sanctions are lifted", the head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland, told AFP news agency before sitting down with the Taliban.

Freezing aid is "hurting the same civilians that the NATO countries spent hundreds of billions on defending until August", he said.

READ MORE: Taliban delegation to travel to Norway for aid talks

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant