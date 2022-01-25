Thousands of Syrians have been displaced as a result of ongoing fighting between Daesh and US-backed YPG terrorists, following a raid on a prison where militants were being held.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday about 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced from their homes as a result of the prison attack.

Most are seeking safety with family and friends in nearby areas, but about 750 are taking refuge in two temporary shelters, she added.

Many are also taking shelter in mosques with more than 150 people in one mosque alone.