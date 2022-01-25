France has slammed an eight year jail sentence on spying charges handed by an Iranian court to French citizen Benjamin Briere.

"This verdict, which nothing can justify, is unacceptable," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that Briere had been arrested "while travelling as a tourist" in Iran.

Briere, 36, was also given an additional eight-month sentence for propaganda against Iran's religious system, his lawyer Philippe Valent said in a statement.

"This verdict is the result of a purely political process that is ... devoid of any basis," he said.

Slamming the trial, which began on Thursday, as a "masquerade", he added that Briere "did not have a fair trial in front of impartial judges."

He had not been allowed to access the full indictment against him, Valent added.

Iran's judiciary was not immediately available for comment.

'Using him as currency'