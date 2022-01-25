The Omicron variant may have originated in mice before jumping to humans, according to some scientists.

Since the heavily mutated Covid-19 variant sparked global panic a month ago and spread rapidly to emerge as the dominant strain in many countries, experts have been puzzled by its origin.

A new study published in the Journal of Biosafety and Biosecurity appears to support the animal transmission theory, with Chinese scientists claiming there is evidence that links Omicron’s DNA to mice.

“Our study calculated the average number of mutations in the five VOCs and investigated the key mutations in the viral S protein, where the infection originates. We found that the Omicron variant contains mutations at five key sites of the protein: K417, E484, Q493, Q498, and N501,” said Professor Jianguo Xu from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases Control and Prevention China, who led the research.

K417 and E484 make it easier for Omicron to escape antibody protection, while N501 is linked to increased infectivity. Mutations Q493 and Q498 indicate that it is better suited to infect mice.

After comparing Omicron to mutations in 13 little-known Covid strains that had previously been found to infect mice, Xu argued the most likely intermediate host to be a rodent.

“This mutation profile shows that the virus has adapted to infect the cells of mice. In addition, the time-scaled phylogenetic tree shows that the Omicron and Gamma lineages were likely circulating in mid-2020, which supports the hypothesis that Omicron may have evolved in a non-human animal species.”

“We believe that the coronavirus slowly accumulated mutations over time in mice, before it was transmitted back to humans by reverse zoonotic.”

The Omicron variant was first reported in South Africa on November 24, 2021. The strain is distinct in that it contains 45 mutations, some of which appear to make it resistant to vaccines and more infectious compared to other variants.