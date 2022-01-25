Hungarians have long lived in central Europe bordering the turbulent Balkans. They are mostly Catholic Christians and their state is now also a member of the European Union like many other countries of Eastern and Central Europe after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Hungarians have one unique difference from other European states. They consider themselves neither Slavic or Germanic like many nations in Europe. Western and Central Europe are usually dominated by nations speaking Germanic or the Romance (Latin) languages while the Balkans are dominated by Slavic, Balkan Romance, Albanian and Modern Greek linked linguistics.

Between Slavic and Germanic nations, Hungarians, whose linguistic features have many similarities to the languages of Turkic-origin nations, have a connection toward Central Asia and its mostly Turkic inhabitants. There is a fierce debate on whether the Hungarian language is Turkic or not. Some believe that disagreements over the root of the Hungarian language have been in part influenced by politics.

The current Hungarian leadership under Viktor Orban took his country towards gaining observer status at the Organisation of Turkic States in 2014.

”Hungarians consider themselves late descendants of Attila, of Hun-Turkic origin, and Hungarian is a relative of Turkic languages,” said the Hungarian prime minister in 2018 during a meeting of the the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, which changed its name to the Organisation of Turkic States last year.

Orban went further, declaring that Hungarians are “Kipchak Turks” and “were also proud” of its Turkic origin despite the fact that “their opponents in Europe mocked them as barbarian Huns and Attila's people".

Huns, Attila and Hungarians

There is a strong opinion that Hungary as a word etymologically derived from the Huns.

While there is a debate on the origins of both the Huns and Attila in the academic world, everyone agrees that Atilla was the most powerful leader of the Hunnic empire, which covered vast lands of the Eurasian plateau, dominating central Europe, particularly the territories of present-day Hungary, Austria and Ukraine.

Defeating Roman armies in different eras, Attilla posed a serious challenge to both capitals of the empire, Constantinople and Rome. In 452, he was in northern Italy, which had no effective force to protect itself from Attila as his powerful army devastated the Italian peninsula.

After meeting with the bishop of Rome, Leo I, who would later become the pope, he decided to withdraw from Italy without taking over Rome. Since then, historians have proposed different theories on Attila’s mysterious withdrawal, but there is no real explanation for Attilla’s unwillingness to take over the Roman capital, something many military leaders had long desired.

Despite the absence of a consensus over who the Huns were, many signs indicate that their military, political, cultural, religious and linguistic orientations have more similarities to the Turkic nations than to others. Some sources identify them as proto-Turks.

For many Hungarians, the Huns are their forefathers and some historical accountsalso speak in that direction. Some DNA samples from modern Hungarians also confirm the Hunnic connection, showing that Hungarian genes have strong Central Asian elements.

Hungary’s Turkic connection

The first Hungarian king, Arpad, who was able to join most Hungarian tribes, has an interesting name. Arpad, which means barley in Hungarian, is pronounced in Turkish as arpa, showing a connection to the Turkic language. According to Hungarian tradition and recent studies, he was a descendant of Attila.

Another interesting fact about Arpad is his historical perception by his contemporaries. Eastern Roman (Byzantium) Emperor Constantine Porphyrogenitus regarded him and his people as Turkic, calling his kingdom as Western Tourkia to distinguish them from the Khazars, a large Turkic khanate in current parts of Russia, Caucasia and Central Asia, which was called Eastern Tourkia.