Before answering that question, we must first get our definitions in order. What exactly is soft power?

Unlike hard power, which involves coercion and even brute force, soft power involves persuasion, attraction and emulation. The term was coined by Joseph S. Nye, one of the most respected names in the field of international relations.

According to Dr. Nye, soft power is “associated with intangible power resources” such as ideology and institutions. In an essay, aptly titled “Squandering the U.S. Soft Power Edge,” Nye said it is “the ability to affect others to get the outcomes you want. Nations need power because without it they have a difficult time advancing their goals.”

Forget intimidation and threats; instead, he advised focusing on attracting followers through strong "values and culture."

Historically, he noted: “The United States has been good at wielding soft power, which is based on culture, political ideals, and policies. Think of young people behind the Iron Curtain listening to American music.”

But those heady days, when the US wielded soft power with considerable ease, appear to be gone. On the latest Global Soft Power Index, the US finds itself in the sixth position. Germany now occupies the top position.

Is the American Dream, closely tied to the idea of soft power, withering away?

Nathan Schneider, an author and academic who covers social movements in the United States, told TRT World:

“[The] country has always had an ambivalent culture, with equal helpings of liberating vibrancy, suppression of minorities, and devastating colonialism."

According to Jeffrey Tucker, a leading social commentator and the founder of the Brownstone Institute, for a century or more, the US "has been the owner of the most important cultural/political idea in the world: freedom. That idea reshaped the world.”

"That idea is no longer ascendant in US culture," he said.

"Over the last couple of decades, that idea has receded in importance while nostrums for the left and right have taken it over. Every sector you examine – academia, media, politics, and large businesses – you discover an extreme deprecation of the idea of freedom. It is being replaced by a culture of hectoring, compliance, ideological fanaticism, and nihilism.”

Tucker said the Covid-19 lockdowns "cemented this trend, proving it to be a hard reality that freedom in the US is no longer the theme."

"Many countries in the world followed the US in its lockdown policies and that decision proved disastrous. That has been devastating for the US reputation all over the world. It has also shattered the idealism of a whole generation,” he added.

Now, of course, some readers will disagree with Tucker. That is to be expected. Lockdowns were, and still are, a contentious issue. Although plenty of professionals have argued that the lockdowns were worth it, others, like Tucker, have argued, and continue to argue, that lockdowns were an incredibly expensive mistake, both financially and psychologically.

The truth, according to some academics, is simple but far from satisfying: we’ll never know whether or not they were worth it. But for those who think they weren’t worth it, and that the lockdowns (i.e “the cure”) were worse than the actual disease, their rage is palpable.

In the US, these people, millions and millions of them, have lost faith in government institutions. In many ways, they have lost faith in the US. If everyday Americans are losing faith in the American system, then it’s little surprise that the world views the US as a shadow of its previous self.

Losing some of its swag