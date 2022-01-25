WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deadly tropical storm Ana strikes Madagascar, Mozambique
Tropical storm Ana has caused widespread flooding in Madagascar, raising the death toll from recent heavy rains to 39 people and displacing more than 65,000.
Deadly tropical storm Ana strikes Madagascar, Mozambique
The storm hit Madagascar over the weekend after the island had already experienced several days of rains. / AFP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
January 25, 2022

Tropical storm Ana has killed at least 46 people across Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi.

The latest report from Madagascar's disaster management agency on Tuesday showed that 39 people have died and nearly 65,000 have been left homeless since last week.

"We are in the process of evacuating people from flooded areas," John Razafimandimby, rescue unit director in the disaster management agency, told AFP News Agency.

Meanwhile, Mozambican officials said three people were killed, with at least 66 others injured.

More than 3,800 people have so far been affected while a clinic and 16 school classrooms were destroyed overnight, according to the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management (INGC).

Ana also partially destroyed 546 homes and completely destroyed another 115 in Mozambique, the INGC said in a statement.

Four people also died in neighbouring Malawi, where the storm plunged most parts of the country into darkness overnight after flash floods raised the water levels, forcing the electric company to shut down its generators.

READ MORE: Cyclone hits Madagascar, killing 2 and making 1,400 homeless

RECOMMENDED

Heavy rains, mudslides

The storm, which formed over the east coast of Africa's largest island Madagascar on Monday, has brought heavy rains causing flooding and mudslides in the capital Antananarivo.

Several low-lying districts of the Antananarivo remain under high alert and emergency evacuations were launched overnight.

Government and UN agencies estimate that 500,000 people may be impacted in Mozambique's Nampula, Zambezia and Sofala provinces.

In an update on Tuesday morning, Malawi's power utility Electricity Generation Company said it was starting to restore power generation.

READ MORE: UN: Madagascar facing the world's only climate-induced famine

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant