Tropical storm Ana has killed at least 46 people across Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi.

The latest report from Madagascar's disaster management agency on Tuesday showed that 39 people have died and nearly 65,000 have been left homeless since last week.

"We are in the process of evacuating people from flooded areas," John Razafimandimby, rescue unit director in the disaster management agency, told AFP News Agency.

Meanwhile, Mozambican officials said three people were killed, with at least 66 others injured.

More than 3,800 people have so far been affected while a clinic and 16 school classrooms were destroyed overnight, according to the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management (INGC).

Ana also partially destroyed 546 homes and completely destroyed another 115 in Mozambique, the INGC said in a statement.

Four people also died in neighbouring Malawi, where the storm plunged most parts of the country into darkness overnight after flash floods raised the water levels, forcing the electric company to shut down its generators.

