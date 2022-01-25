Earlier this month, Iran-backed Iraqi militias attacked Iraqi bases hosting US military advisors and logistic convoys belonging to Coalition Forces. The situation was further complicated by attacks on the offices of Kurdish KDP and Sunni groups’ Taqadum Coalition and Azm Alliance, parties expected to form a government with firebrand Shia leader Moqtada Al Sadr.

In the latest election in October 2021, his party defeated Fatah Alliance, the political face of Iran-backed militias under the roof of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF).

Fears about the exclusion from Sadr's government have made pro-Iranian groups more aggressive. Domestically, the PMF threatens Iraqi Sunnis, Kurds and the Shia groups that prefer to remain distant from Iran and its influence. Flexing their muscle against domestic and regional actors, Iran-backed militias harm Iraq’s relations with the Sunni regional powers, the Gulf countries and Turkiye.

Given the recent attacks, Ankara's tensions with these militias is likely to increase, considering they have carried out more than 10 attacks, including one that was fatal, on Turkiye's Bashiqa military base in Mosul in the last year.

Iran's military capability will further dominate the Iraqi political sphere if the PMF influence is not restricted. Even though Sadr aims to limit the role of militias in the new government, the question remains unclear on how to do it.

Attempts to limit the PMF would not be a first in Iraq’s recent political history. In July 2019, former PM Adel Abdul Mahdi and then his successor Mustafa Kadhimi tried with no considerable success.

Both Abdul Mahdi and Kadhimi were the compromise prime minister candidates of pro-Iranians and Sadr. While Kadhimi tried to take bolder steps against the PMF, militias openly threatened him, saying, “the time is appropriate to cut his ears as the ears of a goat are cut” and even bombarded his home last November.

Integrated into the official Iraqi security system during its fight against Daesh, the PMF wants to protect its position despite the victory against Daesh in 2017 and the end of the US combat mission in Iraq last month.

Sadr may be an option

The results of the last election strengthened Sadr’s position in his desire to limit the PMF as the rival militia-allied political groups suffered at the ballot box. Sadr called on Iran-backed militias to disarm if their political groups want to join the government. In this context, the majority government that Sadr would like to form with the Kurds and Sunnis has the capacity to limit the PMF.

However, it is clear that in a government scenario in which pro-Iranians are not involved, the militias will target the US presence and Iraqi political actors. While Sunnis and the KDP are aware of this, they may go forward with Sadr’s plan to monopolise weapons in the hands of the state. However, it is important to remember that Sadr is also a former leader of an effective militia force, Saraya al-Salam. By trying to prevent Iran-backed militias, Sadr may aim to eliminate or limit his alternatives in the security field.