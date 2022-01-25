Soldiers in Burkina Faso has announced on state television that they have seized power in the West African country following a mutiny over the civilian president's failure to contain militant insurgency.

A junior officer announced the suspension of the constitution, the dissolution of the government and parliament, and the closure of the country's borders from midnight Monday, reading from a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

He said the new Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration (MPSR) would re-establish "constitutional order" within a "reasonable time", adding that a nationwide nightly curfew would be enforced.

Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the military coup in Ouagadougou, welcoming soldiers, honking car horns and waving the national flag.

Is it the first military takeover in Burkina Faso?

Burkina Faso has seen several coups or attempted coups. In neighbouring Mali — where the insurgency began before crossing the border — the military toppled the civilian government in 2020.

West African states in the ECOWAS grouping described the latest volatility as a "coup attempt" and held "soldiers responsible for (Kabore's) physical well-being".

What is world's reaction?

African and Western powers denounced what they called an "attempted coup" and the EU demanded the "immediate" release of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

The United States also called for Kabore's release and urged "members of the security forces to respect Burkina Faso's constitution and civilian leadership."

UN chief Antonio Guterres said in a statement he "strongly condemns any attempted takeover of government by the force of arms", calling events a "coup".

The African Union said its commission chief, Moussa Faki Mahamat, "strongly condemns the attempted coup d'etat against the democratically elected president".

France, the former colonial power in Burkina Faso, urged its citizens in the country to "avoid any travel" and said two Air France flights scheduled for late Monday had been cancelled.

Following contradictory reports over Kabore's whereabouts EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement: "We now know that President Kabore is under the control of the military."

He called the situation "extremely worrying".