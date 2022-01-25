TÜRKİYE
'Resurrection: Ertugrul' star dies from lung cancer
Turkish actor Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey in 'Resurrection: Ertugrul' has passed away due to lung cancer.
By Alican Tekingunduz
January 25, 2022

A prominent Turkish actor Ayberk Pekcan, also known as aka Artuk Bey in the popular Turkish series 'Resurrection: Ertugrul', has passed away due to lung cancer. 

Pekcan had been struggling with the cancer for a while. 

Ayberk Pekcan, who took part in movies, theatres and TV series, was receiving hope and potential treatments at the service of a private hospital in Mersin, a southern province of Turkiye.

Ayberk Pekcan shared a message from his social media account on last year's October 22 about his illness.

"I have lung cancer. The tumor has also spread to the liver and adrenal glands," Pekcan wrote.

"Unfortunately, this disease did not show any symptoms in its initial stages. First day of chemotherapy. My biggest support is my family. So are my friends nearby. I will do my best to regain my health. Keep your health wishes and prayers with you. Stay well” he added.

Artuk Bey character

The actor born in 1970 and graduated from Mersin University’s Theatre Department.

He starred in many productions, including the highly popular Valley of the Wolves (Kurtlar Vadisi) series.

He played Artuk Bey character, main protagonist Ertugrul’s right-hand man in the blockbuster 'Resurrection: Ertugrul' (Dirilis: Ertugrul) series.

His death caused shockwaves throughout the country and many actors people expressed their condolences.

READ MORE: 'Resurrection: Ertugrul' producer pitches for joint projects with Pakistan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
