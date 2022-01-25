At least 33 people were killed, including four children, in an attack over the weekend on a village in South Sudan’s Jonglei state.

Matuor Mabior, secretary general of the Bor Community Youth Association, confirmed Monday to Anadolu News Agency that armed youth from the neighbouring Pibor Administrative Area attacked Baidit Payam in the afternoon, also leaving scores injured.

Mabior said the attackers also took off with an undisclosed number of cattle.

“The number of cattle raided is not yet confirmed, but the death toll according to the information we have gathered is 33,” he said.

He disclosed that the situation remains tense, urging the state government to intervene.

“The security situation is still tense because people are still afraid of another attack, since it is not the first time that armed youth have attacked Bor County.

Homes were burned

“There are no security personnel that have been sent to the area. The people who have been attacked are the ones protecting themselves,” he added.