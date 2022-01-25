Internet services have returned to Yemen after a four-day outage caused by deadly coalition air strikes that marked a dramatic uptick in the seven-year war.

Web monitor NetBlocks said on Tuesday internet was "being restored" in the country and AFP correspondents in the capital Sanaa and port city Hodeida reported they were back online shortly after midnight.

"Connectivity collapsed after a series of deadly airstrikes. The incident severely limited independent media and human rights monitoring efforts," NetBlocks said.

An air raid by the Saudi-led coalition targeted a telecoms facility in Hodeida late on Thursday in an attack that was blamed for knocking out the internet nationwide. At least three children playing nearby were killed.

Threats of reprisals