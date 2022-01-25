WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deaths in Indonesia's West Papua club clash, fire
One victim was stabbed and 19 more died in the blaze at the "Double O" nightclub, officials said.
Deaths in Indonesia's West Papua club clash, fire
It was a prolonged conflict from a clash that erupted last week, police say. / AFP
By Baba Umar, Alican Tekingunduz
January 25, 2022

At least 19 people were killed during clashes between two groups at a club in the town of Sorong in Indonesia's West Papua province, police said Tuesday, with most dying after the night spot caught fire in the violence.

"The clash broke out last night (Monday) at 11 pm. It was a prolonged conflict from a clash on Saturday," Sorong police chief Ary Nyoto Setiawan said in a statement.

One victim was stabbed and 19 more died in the blaze at the "Double O" nightclub, officials said.

"We found 17 bodies in Double O, they were all found on the second floor. We have evacuated the bodies to Selebe Solu Hospital," said Sorong Police's health division head Edward Panjaitan.

RECOMMENDED

Police were investigating the cause of the fire.

"The club was burnt from the first floor. We tried to evacuate as many people as possible, but after the firefighters extinguished the fire this morning, we found some bodies there," police chief Setiawan said.

TV images from local media showed a building blackened by the fire behind a police line and burnt cars.

READ MORE:What’s happening in West Papua?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian