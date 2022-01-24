Germany's new government is facing pressure to get tough on Russia, after a German navy chief's pro-Moscow remarks angered Kiev and exasperation grows with Berlin's fence-sitting in the Ukraine crisis.

The spat was triggered by German navy chief Kay-Achim Schonbach's musings that it was "nonsense" to think Russia was about to march on Ukraine and that President Vladimir Putin deserves respect.

Schonbach resigned late on Saturday but the damage was done.

The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, said on Sunday that Ukrainians were "deeply shocked" by his words.

The incident "massively calls into question Germany's international credibility and reliability — not only from the Ukrainian perspective," he told Die Welt newspaper on Sunday.

After, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba summoned the German ambassador and accused Germany of "encouraging" Putin to attack Ukraine.

Major test for Scholz