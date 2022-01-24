A new initiative to shape international standards for Artificial Intelligence (AI) was launched last week by the UK government, as part of its strategy to become a global AI power.

The “AI Standards Hub” will focus on governance and guidance and falls under the National AI Strategy that aims to increase Britain’s contribution to development of global AI technical standards.

The Alan Turing Institute, the London-based data science and AI organisation, has been selected to lead the pilot with support from the British Standards Institution and National Physical Laboratory.

“The new AI Standard Hub will create practical tools for businesses, bring the UK’s AI community together through a new online platform, and develop educational materials to help organisations develop and benefit from global standards,” the government announced, adding that the move puts the country at the “forefront” of a rapidly developing industry.

The pilot’s launch follows a number of key developments actioned as part of Whitehall’s AI Strategy, including the IPOs consultation on dealing with AI in relation to patents and copyright, and the launch of the Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation’s roadmap to an effective AI assurance ecosystem.

“On the face of it, the AI Standards Hub offers some substance to the government’s claims of Britain being a tech power and paves the way for it to play a leadership role in shaping AI at the global level,” London-based political risk analyst Mikhail Sebastian told TRT World.

“With a new raft of organisations and hubs being brought in to govern AI and other technologies, the UK is hoping to provide a response to the global tech behemoths.”

The move comes as new research finds that over 1.3 million UK businesses will use AI by 2040. UK businesses spent $86 billion on AI technology and AI-related labour in 2020, a number that is expected to reach more than $275 billion by 2040.

Research currently states that 15 percent of all UK businesses have adopted at least one AI technology, equating to 432,000 companies.

Minister for Tech and Digital Economy Chris Philip said the new standards hub “marks the first step in delivering our new National AI Strategy and will develop the tools needed so organisations and consumers can benefit from all the opportunities of AI.”

“We want the UK to lead the world in developing AI standards,” he added.

Philip unveiled the 10-year National AI Strategy at the AI Summit London last September, which aims to “harness AI to transform the economy and society while leading governance and standards to ensure everyone benefits.”