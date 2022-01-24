The launch of an online public consultation over proposed constitutional changes in Tunisia has sparked a debate in the North African country, with the process leaving grey areas in the midst of political uncertainty even after President Kais Saied announced a roadmap out of the crisis.

Coming just over a decade after a citizen of the country sparked off the historic Arab Spring protests, President Saied’s move is being seen as revolutionary by many, but for many Tunisians, it might turn out into just a cosmetic exercise to prop up the embattled leader’s political fortunes.

The digital drive, titled “Your opinion, our decision”, was launched on January 15, with the aim to collect citizens’ suggestions regarding political reforms. The process was put forward by President Saied ahead of a referendum on a new draft constitution planned for July 25, a day that marks the completion of one year after the president dismissed the government, suspending parliament and seizing full powers.

The unprecedented initiative, which runs through March 20, is the first stage of a roadmap announced by President Saied on December 13.

He said that there would be an online public consultation on revising the Tunisian constitution; that a committee would be appointed to draw up the suggested amendments before the constitutional referendum in July; that new parliamentary elections would be held on December 17, the date declared as the official "anniversary of the revolution".

The consultation includes — politics and elections, economy and finance, society, development, health, education and culture. Each topic also has questions with a space for free expression.

To voice their opinions, users are required to register on the portal with their national identity number, requesting a secret code which will be sent on their mobile phone by SMS, a system that has raised issues with security and protection of personal data.

“I’m not sure how this is confidential, I’m not ready to give my details and then be identified by my personal ID,” Olfa, a middle-class citizen who preferred to withhold her surname, told TRT World.

An idea without substance?

Though not confident about the purpose of the online exercise or the process, she took the initiative to access the platform through her brother’s phone number and then shared the questionnaire on Twitter in order to show users how to participate, what are the questions asked, and the technical problems encountered.

She cited a few troubles such as having to log in with a different secret code every time after disconnecting and being forced to refill the survey as there was no ‘save’ option. She also pointed out that participants had no way of keeping records of their entries and were potentially left with no basis to discuss the opinions nearer the time of the referendum as citizens are unlikely to remember the answers entered.

In referring to the questions, Olfa said that some are challenging or too difficult to answer for the average citizen either due to the complicated phrasing in Arabic, or because some users are not sufficiently educated to understand properly what is being asked, or that certain questions may elicit more than one response.

She also mentioned that in some parts of the questionnaire users are asked not only to state challenges in their region, which can be later used for local action plans, but also propose solutions for those even though ordinary people would not necessarily know how to respond, not having technical knowledge in the various fields covered by the survey.

One main point of criticism is the imbalance in Internet coverage and education across the country’s population. Only 45 percent of Tunisian households are connected to the Internet, and nearly 18 percent of the population are illiterate, meaning that the consultation process will likely exclude a substantial portion of Tunisians.

Authorities reassured that those without Internet access will be able to give their views to local committees across the country.

Another major issue raised by critics is that the electronic consultation cannot replace a national dialogue, which the president has repeatedly promised to organise in the past months.

There were many who were enthused by the drive.

“The remarks registered by citizens will reset things to zero. Changing the political system, which is the main axis of the consultation, reflects what the majority of Tunisians want,” a 50-year-old bank manager who used the initials H.F. to protect her identity told TRT World in Tunis.

She intends to take part in the survey soon, and only has some reservations about the detrimental effect of uneducated users being persuaded to voice their views one way rather than another.