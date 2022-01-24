Pakistan has sworn in Ayesha Malik as its first female Supreme Court judge, a landmark occasion in a nation where activists say the law is often wielded against women.

Malik attended a ceremony in the capital Islamabad on Monday where she now sits on the bench alongside 16 male colleagues at Pakistan's highest court.

"I want to congratulate Justice Ayesha Malik on becoming the first woman judge of the Supreme Court," Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

The nine-member body that confirmed her appointment had initially turned down her elevation last year, before voting 5-4 to approve her this year.

Lawyer and women's rights activist Nighat Dad said Malik's promotion is "a huge step forward".

"It is history in the making for Pakistan's judiciary," she said.

Combatting patriarchal legal mores

Malik was educated at Harvard University and served as a high court judge in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore for the past two decades.

She has been credited with rolling back patriarchal legal mores in her Punjab province jurisdiction.

Last year she outlawed a deeply invasive and medically discredited examination used to determine a woman's level of sexual experience.