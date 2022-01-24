A gunman has stormed a lecture hall at Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany, killing a young woman and injuring three others before fleeing the scene and turning the weapon on himself.

The man fired shots "wildly" around the amphitheatre, a police spokesman told AFP News Agency on Monday.

All four victims were "seriously injured", police said. One of them later succumbed to her wounds in hospital, security sources told AFP.

German media reported that the gunman had killed himself and that he appeared to have no religious or political motive.

The man opened fire with a long-barrelled firearm in a lecture hall and then fled outside, police said.

Police stressed that they believe he was acting alone and there was no longer any danger.

