Istanbul Airport halts all flights due to heavy snowfall
It marked the first time the airport had completely shut down due to inclement weather since it opened.
The airport opened in 2019, replacing the old Ataturk Airport as the new hub for Turkish Airlines. / AA
By Merve Ayşe Kızılaslan
January 24, 2022

Istanbul Airport, which was Europe's busiest last year, has suspended all flights because of a heavy snowstorm blanketing Turkiye's biggest city.

"Due to adverse conditions, all flights have been temporarily stopped for air safety," the airport said in a statement on Monday.

Officials said flights would be suspended until at least 6:00 pm local (1500 GMT).

It marked the first time the airport had completely shut down due to adverse weather since it opened.

Many parts of Turkiye have been hit with heavy snowfall since the weekend, prompting authorities to shut schools in some parts of the country. 

Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) has said thousands were stranded due to the adverse weather.

In a statement, AFAD said 4,603 people were stranded across the country and that emergency teams had delivered thousands of containers of food and drinks to them.

Crucial connection route

The airport opened in 2019, replacing the old Ataturk Airport as the new hub for Turkish Airlines.

It provides an important connection route for destinations across Africa and the Middle East, as well as Europe and Asia.

Located on the Black Sea coast about 40 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of central Istanbul, the air hub serviced more than 37 million passengers last year, according to the transportation ministry.

Istanbul was hit by its first snowstorm of the winter over the weekend.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
