An attack by assault rifles has targeted a mosque in Germany’s Saxony-Anhalt province.

Two individuals heard shots near the Islamic Cultural Centre in Halle, according to a statement made by police, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported on Monday.

The police discovered three bullets on the ground.

Eyewitnesses noted that a 55-year-old person from a building across the mosque opened fire on the mosque from his home.

Police reportedly confiscated two weapons found in his home.

The police statement noted that the suspect did not have a criminal record and the investigation was still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Central Council of Muslims in Germany condemned the incident in a Twitter post.

“Thankfully nobody was injured. Police are still investigating and interrogating. Anti-Muslim hatred and racism are not just in words,” the statement read. The council continued by thanking police for catching the suspect and hoping that they shed further light on the incident.