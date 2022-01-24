WORLD
UK pulls some staff, relatives from Ukraine
British foreign ministry announces withdrawal of some of staffs and their relatives from its embassy in Ukraine amid growing threat of Russian incursion of the country.
The US, UK and allies have been warning Russia of grave consequences if it invades Russia, and London on Saturday said Moscow was preparing to install a puppet regime in Kiev. / AFP
By Alican Tekingunduz
January 24, 2022

Britain's foreign ministry has said it was withdrawing some staff and their relatives from its embassy in Ukraine in response to the "growing threat from Russia".

The embassy itself will remain open for "essential work", it said, after the United States ordered the families of all American personnel at its own mission in Kiev to leave.

Russia has been massing tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine. But Ukraine's government called the US step "premature".

READ MORE:Russia rejects UK claim of trying to install pro-Kremlin leader in Ukraine

"Some embassy staff and dependents are being withdrawn from Kiev in response to (the) growing threat from Russia," the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in London.

"The British embassy remains open and will continue to carry out essential work," it added.

READ MORE:UK: Russia plotting to install pro-Moscow leader in Ukraine

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
