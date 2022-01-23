Gunfire has rung out near the home of embattled President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, raising the spectre that a military coup might still be under way in Burkina Faso after mutinous soldiers seized a military base earlier in the day.

Government officials had sought to reassure people that the situation was under control even as shots rang out for hours at the army base on Sunday.

But by day's end anti-government protesters supporting the mutineers also had set fire to a building belonging to Kabore's party.

It was not immediately known whether Kabore was at home but several people in the area told The Associated Press that in addition to gunfire they could hear helicopters hovering overhead.

The only public comment from the president on Sunday was a statement in support of the country's soccer team ahead of their match.

The authorities declared an overnight curfew from 8:00 pm (2000 GMT) "until further notice" and the Education Ministry said schools would be closed Monday and Tuesday across the poor landlocked African country.

Kabore's whereabouts remain unknown

There has been a growing frustration with the government’s handling of the insurgency.

The apparent mutiny came one day after the latest public demonstration calling for President Kabore's resignation.

On Sunday, security forces used tear gas to disperse crowds seeking to publicly support the mutineers. Crowds also vandalised a building occupied by the president’s political party and set it on fire.

The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS, which already has suspended Mali and Guinea in the past 18 months over military coups, issued a statement of support for Burkina Faso's embattled president and urged dialogue with the mutinous soldiers.

Defence Minister Aime Barthelemy Simpore told state broadcaster RTB that a few barracks had been affected by unrest not only in the capital of Ouagadougou but in other cities, too.

He denied, however, that the president had been detained by the mutineers, even though Kabore's whereabouts remained unknown.