Palestine's minister for civil affairs has met Israel's top diplomat in an official meeting, the first such encounter between the Jewish state's current foreign minister and a senior Palestinian official.

"I met this evening with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and we discussed several political and bilateral issues," Palestinian Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al Sheikh said on Twitter.

"I have highlighted the need for a political horizon between the two parties based on international legitimacy," he added, without saying where the meeting took place.

Lapid didn't give any comments but didn't deny that the meeting took place.

In late December, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz hosted talks with Mahmud Abbas on the Palestine president's first visit to Israel for an official meeting since 2010.

At that time, Israel's Defence Ministry announced "confidence-building measures" with the Palestinian Authority (PA).

These included a $32 million advance payment to the PA in taxes collected on its behalf by Israel, and the granting of 600 extra permits allowing Palestinian businessmen to cross into Israel.

It also announced the regularisation of 6,000 more Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank, which has been under Israeli occupation since the Six-Day War of 1967.

READ MORE: Biden moving too slow on peace process: Palestinian minister