The Arab League has said Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels should be labelled as a "terrorist" group after they attacked the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement following an extraordinary meeting on Sunday, it called the recent strikes "a flagrant violation of international law... and a real threat to vital civilian installations, energy supplies, and global economic stability."

On January 17, the Houthis claimed a drone and missile attack that struck an oil facility and the airport in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, killing three people and wounding six.

It was the first deadly assault acknowledged by the UAE inside its borders and claimed by the Yemeni insurgents during a seven-year Saudi-led coalition campaign against the rebels.

The pan-Arab bloc, based in the Egyptian capital, said the Houthis should be designated "as a terrorist organisation" after the attack.

Former US president Donald Trump designated the Houthis as a terrorist movement but the administration of President Joe Biden removed the group in response to concerns from aid groups.

Biden's administration has, however, sanctioned individual Houthi figures.

