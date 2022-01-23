The Turkish defence industry has signed its first export contract for the unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) Bayraktar Akinci.

Haluk Bayraktar, the chairman of the board of the Defence, Aviation and Space Clustering Association, SAHA Istanbul, and BAYKAR's director-general told Anadolu Agency that export contracts were signed with 16 countries for Bayraktar TB2 UCAVs.

"We have also completed the first export contract of Bayraktar Akinci UCAV. Within the scope of the contract, we will deliver Bayraktar Akinci UCAVs and ground systems in 2023," he said.

Bayraktar emphasised that thanks to the steps and efforts taken toward developing domestic unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and UCAVs, they are now both able to meet domestic and international needs.

Products developed by Turkiye's defence industry, such as UAVs and UCAVs are exported to 169 countries, including NATO and European Union member states, he further added.

Defence industry success

Bayraktar said that Turkiye has started to see positive outcomes of its gradual nationalisation strategy, adding that the biggest success of the defence industry this year is the increase in exports achieved with that strategy.

The defence and aerospace industry broke a record by exceeding $3 billion for the first time in 2021 and made exports totalling $3.22 billion.