TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish defence industry grows as Akinci UCAV signs first export deal
Export contracts have been signed with 16 countries for Bayraktar TB2 UCAVs, according to Haluk Bayraktar, the chairman of the board of Turkiye’s Aerospace and Defence Cooperative.
Turkish defence industry grows as Akinci UCAV signs first export deal
Products developed by Turkiye's defence industry, such as UAVs and UCAVs are exported to 169 countries, including NATO and European Union member states. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
January 23, 2022

The Turkish defence industry has signed its first export contract for the unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) Bayraktar Akinci.

Haluk Bayraktar, the chairman of the board of the Defence, Aviation and Space Clustering Association, SAHA Istanbul, and BAYKAR's director-general told Anadolu Agency that export contracts were signed with 16 countries for Bayraktar TB2 UCAVs.

"We have also completed the first export contract of Bayraktar Akinci UCAV. Within the scope of the contract, we will deliver Bayraktar Akinci UCAVs and ground systems in 2023," he said.

Bayraktar emphasised that thanks to the steps and efforts taken toward developing domestic unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and UCAVs, they are now both able to meet domestic and international needs.

Products developed by Turkiye's defence industry, such as UAVs and UCAVs are exported to 169 countries, including NATO and European Union member states, he further added.

READ MORE:Poland becomes first NATO and EU country to buy Turkish combat drones

Defence industry success

Bayraktar said that Turkiye has started to see positive outcomes of its gradual nationalisation strategy, adding that the biggest success of the defence industry this year is the increase in exports achieved with that strategy.

The defence and aerospace industry broke a record by exceeding $3 billion for the first time in 2021 and made exports totalling $3.22 billion.

RECOMMENDED

“The important point here is that the domestic added value in exports is increasing year by year," he said.

"Just as a strong and independent defence industry is indispensable for Turkiye, it is also an important goal to strengthen defence and aviation exports in countries with which we have strategic relations.”

Bayraktar also stressed that the defence exports provide a basis for establishing strategic relations and development for all kinds of commercial and social activities with these countries. 

The Turkish defence industry now constitutes around 1 percent of the world’s total defence and aerospace exports.

“This is a great success” he stated. 

“Currently 75 percent of the total exports in this field are still carried out by the US, Russia, France, Germany and China.”

He said that the main goal of the industry in Turkiye is to increase its market share on the global scale and to be among the top 10 exporting countries. 

READ MORE:Turkiye’s top 7 major defence industry breakthroughs in 2021, explained

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years