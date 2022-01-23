WORLD
3 MIN READ
Spanish farmers rally against government measures
Demands from protesters have ranged from the regulation of prices for agricultural products to the protection of breeders of cattle for bullfights.
Spanish farmers rally against government measures
The protest comes amid governmental proposals against depopulation and agricultural policies ahead of a snap election in Castilla y Leon. / AP
By Merve Ayşe Kızılaslan
January 23, 2022

Farmers, cattle-breeders and hunting enthusiasts have descended on Spain's capital to protest against environmental and economic policies by the country's government that they say is abandoning rural regions.

Sunday's protest was organised by Alma Rural 2021, a platform representing over 500 rural organisations from all corners of Spain.

Members of center-to-far-right opposition parties attended the protest as well.

Demands from protesters ranged from the regulation of prices for agricultural products to the protection of breeders of cattle for bullfights, and more subsidies for rural industries, among many others.

The demonstration comes as Spanish politicians are campaigning ahead of a snap election in Castilla y Leon, a vast region northeast of Madrid where proposals against depopulation and agricultural policies are taking centre stage.

Political storm

RECOMMENDED

In a statement, Spain's Ecological Transition Ministry said that the country's budget for 2022 includes $4.7 billion to fight the depopulation of rural areas.

A spat over industrial livestock farming has dominated headlines for the past month since Consumer Minister Alberto Garzon criticised big cattle exploitations for damaging the environment and producing poor quality food for export.

Garzon is a member of the far-left junior partner of the Socialist-led administration.

His remarks caused a political storm, created divisions within the coalition and led to calls by the right-wing opposition parties for Garzon to resign.

READ MORE: Spain approves record $509B budget for 2022

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years