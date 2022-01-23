Farmers, cattle-breeders and hunting enthusiasts have descended on Spain's capital to protest against environmental and economic policies by the country's government that they say is abandoning rural regions.

Sunday's protest was organised by Alma Rural 2021, a platform representing over 500 rural organisations from all corners of Spain.

Members of center-to-far-right opposition parties attended the protest as well.

Demands from protesters ranged from the regulation of prices for agricultural products to the protection of breeders of cattle for bullfights, and more subsidies for rural industries, among many others.

The demonstration comes as Spanish politicians are campaigning ahead of a snap election in Castilla y Leon, a vast region northeast of Madrid where proposals against depopulation and agricultural policies are taking centre stage.

Political storm