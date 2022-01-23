Israel has voted to establish a formal inquiry into a 2012 naval procurement that has been marred by corruption allegations implicating ex-military brass and close associates of former premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who ousted Netanyahu in June, abstained in Sunday's vote setting up the inquiry, reportedly citing concerns it would interfere with the military procurement.

In tweet before cabinet approved the probe, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called the submarine affair "the most serious security corruption case in the history of Israel.

"It is necessary to turn over every stone to reach the truth."

The approval of a state investigation came more than a year after Defense Minister Benny Gantz authorised a probe into Netanyahu's role in the affair.

Gantz said on Twitter after the vote that launching the investigation is of “the highest security need, and a clear message that you cannot play with Israel's defense.”

Anti-Netanyahu protesters who demonstrated outside his Jerusalem residence until his ouster from office last year had called for an investigation into his role in the submarine scandal.

Netanyahu is currently on trial in three other corruption cases and has denied any wrongdoing.

