Ukraine has said it will continue countering pro-Russian individuals and entities aiming to destabilise the country, after the UK accused Moscow of looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv.

The state will dismantle any "political structures that could be working to destabilise Ukraine or aid the occupiers" said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, on Sunday.

"Governments in countries allied with us have recently begun to bluntly call a spade a spade and expose certain 'friends of Russia,'" Podolyak said in written comments to AFP.

"This British information clearly follows along in this logical chain," he added.

London said it had seen evidence that several former Ukrainian politicians had maintained links with Russian intelligence services.

"For some time, Russia has seen its main strategy towards Ukraine to be the selection of specific individuals in oligarchic or political circles and the attempt to promote Russia's interests through them," Podolyak said.

