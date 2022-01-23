WORLD
1 MIN READ
Fire breaks out at Budapest hospital, police investigate
The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, a Hungarian police spokeswoman said.
Fire breaks out at Budapest hospital, police investigate
Emergency services spokesman Mate Kisdi said the flames started in a 5 square metre (53.82 square feet) area on the ground floor. / AFP
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
January 23, 2022

One person has died and two people are being treated for smoke inhalation after a blaze swept through a hospital in Budapest, a Hungarian police spokeswoman said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, spokeswoman Angelika Molnar said on Sunday, adding that emergency services were investigating the reasons for the blaze in the hospital in central Budapest.

Emergency services spokesman Mate Kisdi said the flames started in a 5 square metre (53.82 square feet) area on the ground floor, then spread to a neighbouring room, covering the surroundings in soot before firefighters put out the blaze.

RECOMMENDED

Firefighters have moved 56 hospital patients to safety, Kisdi said.

READ MORE: Hungary court strikes down Orban bid to challenge EU asylum ruling

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years