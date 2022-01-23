The US State Department has ordered families of its embassy staff in Ukraine to start leaving the country.

Fox News, citing US officials, said on Saturday that the State Department is also expected to encourage US citizens to begin evacuating Ukraine next week by commercial flights while they are "still available".

The State Department is yet to make any official statement regarding the reports.

"We have nothing to announce at this time," a spokesperson for the State Department said when asked by Anadolu News Agency about the reports.

"We conduct rigorous contingency planning, as we always do, in the event the security situation deteriorates," the spokesperson said in a written statement.

The official reminded that the US is already at a level four travel advisory for Ukraine due to Covid-19 and advised that US citizens should be aware of reports that Russia is planning for significant military action against Ukraine.

Commercial flights to support departures