French soldier killed in Mali mortar attack
French media reported that a rocket attack targeted a French military base belonging in Mali, a French soldier was killed, according to an official statement.
Gao is known as the centre of Operation Barkhane, which France has been carrying out in the region since 2013. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
January 23, 2022

A French soldier has been killed in a mortar attack on the Barkhane military camp at Gao in Mali, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said in a statement. 

The Gao military base in northern Mali was hit with rockets, France 24 reported early Sunday. 

The Italian Ministry of Defense said that none of the 20 Italian soldiers on duty at the base were injured.

Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini is closely following the situation, it added. 

Gao, where France's main military base is located in Mali, is also known as the centre of Operation Barkhane, which the country has been carrying out in the region since 2013. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
