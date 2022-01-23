A leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group, Enrique Tarrio, was released from jail for burning a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic African American church in Washington in December 2020.

"I got five months in jail and three years in probation because of who I am, not because of the crime I command," said Tarrio in an exclusive interview with TRT World.

Tarrio was among a group of Proud Boys who stole the banner during a demonstration in Washington on December 12, 2020, then set it on fire, according to comments he made afterward.

He pleaded guilty in July, was sentenced in August and began serving his jail sentence in September.

Tarrio did not take part in the deadly January 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol.