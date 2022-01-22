Britain alleged that it had information that Moscow was "looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv" as fears grow of an invasion of Ukraine.

"We have information that indicates the Russian Government is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The statement also underlined that former Ukrainian MP Yevgen Murayev is being considered as a potential candidate.

UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that they will not tolerate a plot for new pro-Russian leadership in Ukraine.

"The Kremlin knows a military incursion would be a massive strategic mistake & the UK and our partners would impose a severe cost on Russia," she said on Twitter.

Former politicians with Russian links

British Foreign Office said that it has information that the Russian intelligence services maintain links with numerous former Ukrainian politicians.

Serhiy Arbuzov, Andriy Kluyev, Vladimir Sivkovich, Mykola Azarov are among the politicians who most of them have prime minister experience between 2010-2014, said the statement.