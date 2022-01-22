WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK: Russia plotting to install pro-Moscow leader in Ukraine
London has blamed Moscow for a plan of trying to put a pro-Kremlin leader to Kiev and Russian intelligence remains in contact with former Ukrainian politicians.
UK: Russia plotting to install pro-Moscow leader in Ukraine
UK Foreign Secretary Truss said, Kremlin knows a military incursion would be a massive strategic mistake & the UK and our partners would impose a severe cost on Russia. / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 22, 2022

Britain alleged that it had information that Moscow was "looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv" as fears grow of an invasion of Ukraine.

"We have information that indicates the Russian Government is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The statement also underlined that former Ukrainian MP Yevgen Murayev is being considered as a potential candidate.

UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that they will not tolerate a plot for new pro-Russian leadership in Ukraine.

"The Kremlin knows a military incursion would be a massive strategic mistake & the UK and our partners would impose a severe cost on Russia," she said on Twitter.

READ MORE:UK reminds Russia of Afghan, Chechnya 'quagmire' as Ukraine fears invasion

Former politicians with Russian links

British Foreign Office said that it has information that the Russian intelligence services maintain links with numerous former Ukrainian politicians.

Serhiy Arbuzov, Andriy Kluyev, Vladimir Sivkovich, Mykola Azarov are among the politicians who most of them have prime minister experience between 2010-2014, said the statement.

RECOMMENDED

"Some of these have contact with Russian intelligence officers currently involved in the planning for an attack on Ukraine," it added.

Britain has sent anti-tank weapons to Ukraine as part of efforts to bolster its defenses against a potential Russian attack.

Amid diplomatic efforts to defuse the crisis, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is expected to meet Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu for talks in Moscow. No timing has been given for the meeting, which would be the first U.K.-Russia bilateral defense talks since 2013.

READ MORE: US predicts Russia's incursion into Ukraine as tensions soar

'Disinformation' 

Moscow has denied UK's accusation over installing a pro-Kremlin leadership in Ukraine.

"The disinformation spread by the British Foreign Office is yet another evidence that it is the NATO countries, led by the Anglo-Saxons, that are escalating tensions around Ukraine," the Russian foreign ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry also urged the UK to "halt provocative activities."

READ MORE:US warns of 'severe, swift' response if Russia sends troops to Ukraine

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Fury and outrage in US after Trump posts video of Obamas as apes
Key Benghazi suspect in US custody over 2012 deadly Libya attack
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
How Bangladesh’s first post-Hasina election is being watched beyond the West
By Syed Tashfin Chowdhury
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive