Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has criticised Germany for its refusal to supply weapons to Kiev, urging Berlin to stop "undermining unity" and "encouraging Vladimir Putin" amid fears of a Russian invasion.

Germany's statements "about the impossibility of supplying defence weapons to Ukraine" did not match "the current security situation", Kuleba said on Twitter on Saturday.

The minister stressed that the unity of the West in relation to Russia is more important than ever.

Germany has blocked NATO ally Estonia from giving military support to Ukraine by refusing to issue permits for German-origin weapons to be exported to Kyiv as it braces for a potential Russian invasion.

"The German partners must stop undermining unity with such words and actions and encouraging (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to launch a new attack on Ukraine," Kuleba said.

Ukraine is "grateful" to Germany for the support it has already provided, but its "current statements are disappointing", he added.

'Deep disappointment'