Germany's navy chief stepped down after drawing criticism for his comments over ongoing Russia tensions.

On his comments the admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved respect and that Kiev would never win back annexed Crimea from Moscow.

"I have asked Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht to relieve me from my duties with immediate effect," vice-admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach said in a statement on late Saturday.

"The minister has accepted my request," he added.

Speaking at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses in India, Schonbach said Putin "probably" deserved respect.

"It is easy to even give him [Putin] respect. He really demands and probably also deserves," the admiral said in a video conference.

Schonbach also noted that Germany and also India need Russia to counter China.

'Crimea is gone'

The admiral underlined that Russian actions in the region needs to be adressed as "a fact" Crimea Peninsula "is gone. It will never come back." Schönbach said Russia's actions in Ukraine needed to be addressed, but added that "the Crimea Peninsula is gone: It will never come back — this is a fact."

After the comments of the admiral political earthquake hit Berlin as a display of contradicting the joint Western position that Moscow's annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 cannot be accepted and must be reversed.