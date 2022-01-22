German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition government has voiced its objections to a European Union draft plan to label nuclear power plants as a sustainable energy source in a formal letter to Brussels.

"As the federal government, we have once again clearly expressed our rejection of the inclusion of nuclear energy. It is risky and expensive," Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a joint statement with Environment Minister Steffi Lemke on Saturday.

In its letter to Brussels, published by the Economy Ministry on its webpage, the German government also pointed to the lack of any safety requirements regarding nuclear power plants.

"Serious accidents with large, cross-border and long-term hazards to humans and the environment cannot be excluded," Berlin said in its letter, adding that the question of where to store radioactive waste in the long term was still unanswered.

Habeck and Lemke said that, if the European Commission disregarded Germany's objections and left the draft plan unchanged, Berlin should reject the plan in their opinion.

However, German government sources told Reuters earlier this month that coalition parties wanted to avoid an escalation in the EU dispute and agreed in coalition talks behind closed doors to abstain in any upcoming vote.

READ MORE:EU moves to label gas and nuclear energy as 'green'

Debate continues

The EU taxonomy aims to set a gold standard for green investments, helping climate-friendly projects to pull in private capital and stamping out "greenwashing", where investors and companies overstate their eco-credentials.