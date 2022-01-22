WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deadly bomb blast targets minivan in Afghanistan's Herat
Several attacks are reported each week throughout Afghanistan, including some claimed by the regional chapter of the Daesh.
Deadly bomb blast targets minivan in Afghanistan's Herat
Herat Ambulance chief Ebrahim Mohammadi says the victims — three in critical condition — are transferred to the provincial hospital. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
January 22, 2022

A bomb blast on a minibus has killed at least seven people in an area inhabited by the minority Shia community in the western Afghan city of Herat.

"Four women were among the seven killed," the head of Herat's provincial hospital, Arif Jalali said on Saturday.

The blast was confirmed by Herat's intelligence office.

"Initial reports indicate it was a sticky bomb attached to the fuel tank of the passenger vehicle," said Sabit Harwi, a spokesperson for the office.

Herat provincial police and the department of culture also confirmed the bomb blast. No group has so far claimed the attack.

READ MORE: Daesh in Afghanistan: Challenge and opportunity for the Taliban

Daesh attacks

RECOMMENDED

Security in Afghanistan has vastly improved since a two-decade long insurgency by the Taliban ended with the group's capture of the capital Kabul in August.

However, several attacks are reported each week throughout the country, including some claimed by the regional chapter of the Daesh group.

Daesh has regularly targeted the country's Shia Hazara community with deadly attacks, and the area where Saturday's blast occurred near a bus station is also inhabited by the community.

Herat is the country's third-biggest city, close to the border with Iran, but had remained relatively peaceful in recent months.

READ MORE: Taliban hopes Oslo talks will help 'transform atmosphere of war' with West

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years