A bomb blast on a minibus has killed at least seven people in an area inhabited by the minority Shia community in the western Afghan city of Herat.

"Four women were among the seven killed," the head of Herat's provincial hospital, Arif Jalali said on Saturday.

The blast was confirmed by Herat's intelligence office.

"Initial reports indicate it was a sticky bomb attached to the fuel tank of the passenger vehicle," said Sabit Harwi, a spokesperson for the office.

Herat provincial police and the department of culture also confirmed the bomb blast. No group has so far claimed the attack.

Daesh attacks