Security forces have fired tear gas at protesters barricading the streets and throwing rocks in Burkina Faso’s capital, as anger grows at the government’s inability to stop attacks spreading across the country.

Several hundred people marched through downtown Ouagadougou on Saturdaychanting for President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to resign.

“People are dying, others are fleeing their homes. … We want Roch and his government to resign because their handling of the country is not good. We will never support them,” said protester Amidou Tiemtore.

Some people were also protesting in solidarity with neighbouring Mali, whose citizens are angry at the West African economic regional bloc, ECOWAS, which imposed sanctions on the country after the ruling junta delayed this year’s elections.

READ MORE: Thousands of Burkina Faso schools closed in fear of militant attacks