TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish rescuers save over a dozen asylum seekers pushed back by Greece
Asylum seekers, who were rescued off the Aegean coast, were taken to land before being transferred to the provincial migration office.
According to UN estimates, around 96,000 refugees and asylum seekers live in Greece. / AA
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
January 22, 2022

Turkish Coast Guard units have rescued 21 asylum seekers off the coast of its western Izmir province after their boat was pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities.

The teams rushed to the area after receiving information that there was a group of asylum seekers on a lifeboat, officials said early Saturday in a statement.

The asylum seekers were first rescued and taken to land before being transferred to the provincial migration office.

Turkiye and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Turkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers looking to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

It already hosts four million refugees, more than any other country in the world, and is taking new security measures on its borders to humanely prevent a new influx of migrants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
