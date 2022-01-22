Hundreds of Malaysians have rallied in the capital, demanding the country's powerful anti-graft chief resign over a stock trading controversy where he owned millions of shares.

Wearing masks and shouting "reject corruption", the mostly black-clad crowd of about two hundred called for immediate action on Saturday against Azam Baki, the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission's (MACC) top official.

"We have come because we cannot allow the practice of corruption to continue," Mohamad Zawawi Ishak, 29, said as a crowd massed in front of a city train station at about 0800 GMT (11:00AM local).

Azam, a key investigator into the former regime's looting of the 1MDB state fund, has been under scrutiny for weeks over allegations of improper proxy trading after he admitted to letting his brother use his account.

Azam has denied any wrongdoing, while Malaysia's securities regulator said this week that he had control of his account at the time of the trades, clearing him.

Police closed several major roads city-wide as dozens of officers, including some in riot gear, tailed the crowd before rally- goers dispersed peacefully less than two hours later.

