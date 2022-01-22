WORLD
US urges Bosnian leaders to stop divisive rhetoric, actions
Washington will continue to impose sanctions on individuals who engage in corruption and “sow divisions” in the Balkan nation, Samantha Power, the administrator of the USAID said.
Power, the first US official to visit the Balkan country after Washington recently slapped new sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik. / Reuters
Karya Naz Balkiz
January 22, 2022

The United States has called on rival ethnic leaders in Bosnia and Herzegovina to put aside divisive rhetoric that threatens the volatile country's economy and future.

"Talk of war is making it incredibly difficult ... to attract investment from the international community ... and to build a strong and enduring economy that creates jobs," Samantha Power, the administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), said on Friday during a news conference in Sarajevo.

Bosnia's political crisis, the country's worst since its 1992-1995 war, erupted after Bosnian Serbs blocked decision making in national institutions and launched a process to withdraw from the state armed forces, tax system and judiciary.

"The United States is watching and is very, very concerned about the political crisis, political blockade and obstructionism that occurred," Power said.

She is the first US official to visit Bosnia after the United States earlier this month slapped fresh sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, accusing him of corruption and threatening Bosnia's stability and territorial integrity.

Power called on Bosnian politicians to put aside divisive rhetoric that brings into question the durability of 26 years of peace.

"President Dodik particularly has created a climate of tension, one that is vulnerable to miscalculation and the risk of escalation," she said. 

Dodik is the Serb member of the country's tripartite presidency.

READ MORE:A secession in Bosnia is underway and NATO must be worried

RECOMMENDED

'US considering more sanctions'

Power said that pulling the Serb Republic out of the national institutions, as Dodik has threatened to do, would only hurt the region economically.

The US-brokered Dayton peace agreement in 1995 ended the Bosnian war, splitting the country into two highly autonomous regions, the Orthodox Serb-dominated Serb Republic and a federation dominated by Catholic Croats and Muslim Bosniaks.

The two regions are linked via a weak central government.

Dodik has long advocated the secession of the Serb Republic and its eventual unification with Serbia, the wartime patron of Bosnian Serbs.

Power said the United States was considering more sanctions against the officials who were involved in corrupt acts and destabilising the country. 

USAID has invested about $2 billion in Bosnia since the end of its war.

READ MORE: UN 'deeply concerned' by hate speech in Bosnia, Serbia

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
